Petito case brings new awareness on missing Chula Vista mom Maya Millete

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Gabby Petito’s story is shining a spotlight on how other missing person cases are investigated.

The family of missing Chula Vista mother of three, Maya Millete, hopes nation-wide attention for Gabby’s case will help garner support for others who are missing.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards has more on this story.