Petito family unveils The Gabby Petito Foundation, calls on Brian Laundrie to turn himself in

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While the search for Brian Laundrie continues, the Petito family is looking to help others dealing with similar situations.

During Tuesday’s press conference at Bohemia, New York, the attorney for Gabby Petito’s family said he does not expect the Laundrie’s to help find their son. Brian was officially named a person of interest last week, shortly after his fiancée’s remains were found at the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

“The Laundrie’s did not help us find Gabby,” said family attorney Richard Stafford. “They’re sure not going to help us find Brian.” Stafford then made a direct appeal to Brian, asking him to turn himself in to the FBI or nearest law enforcement agency.

During the press conference, the Petito’s also unveiled The Gabby Foundation; a new initiative to support others dealing with a missing person case.

“We can’t let her name be taken in vain,” said Joe Petito, Gabby’s father. “We need positive stuff, alright. So anything that we can do to bring that up and help people, that’s what we want to do.”

Joe then thanked the FBI and law enforcement, along with the internet sleuths who contributed to the investigation.

“Social media has been amazing and very influential. And to be honest, it should continue for other people, too. This same type of heightened awareness should be continued for everyone ― everyone. And that goes for you all too,” he said, referring to the reporters in the room.

This comes amid online calls to renew interest in missing cases involving women of color, that have previously flown under the radar.