“Pets Without Walls” program snuggles homeless pets in blankets





RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – The Helen Woodward Animal Center Pets Without Walls program gave 100 pets living in temporary homeless shelters new sweaters to brave the cold desert night temperatures.

The “Cozy Critter Drop-off” will took place on Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. at the San Diego Neil Good Day Center, 299 17th St., a facility of Father Joe’s Villages.

They unloaded 100 pet sweaters, plus hundreds of toiletry kits and blankets for their humans in need, too.

The program was launched four years ago.

Even with the move of San Diego’s homeless to the San Diego Convention Center, the Center has still managed to perform 17 program visits, helping over 250 pets.

For more information visit animalcenter.org.