“Pets Without Walls” program snuggles homeless pets in blankets





RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – The Helen Woodward Animal Center Pets Without Walls program will ensure 100 pets living in temporary homeless shelters will get new sweaters to brave the cold desert night temperatures.

The “Cozy Critter Drop-off” will take place on Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. at the San Diego Neil Good Day Center, 299 17th St., a facility of Father Joe’s Villages.

They will unload 100 pet sweaters, plus hundreds of toiletry kits and blankets for their humans in need, too.

The program was launched four years ago.

Even with the move of San Diego’s homeless to the San Diego Convention Center, the Center has still managed to perform 17 program visits, helping over 250 pets.

The Center’s friends Sharron MacDonald, Marzena Poniatowska, Alice Dang, and MinnesewtaMask made this event possible.

Jessica Gercke, PR & Communications Director at Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI to discuss the event.