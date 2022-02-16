‘Pets Without Walls’ program to clothe San Diego’s homeless pets

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Helen Woodward Animal Center’s “Pets Without Walls Cozy Critters Visit” program will be providing warmth to the pets belonging to San Diego’s homeless owners.

About 100 of these such pets will be gifted new sweaters and toasty blankets to fight off San Diego’s chilly winter nights on Wednesday at 8 a.m. at The Alpha Project’s Temporary Bridge Shelter, located at 1575 Newton Ave.

Thanks to funding from Pat and Stephanie Kilkenny and the Lucky Duck Foundation, the program was launched five years ago.

Fernanda Lopez, PR & Communications Manager at the Helen Woodward Animal Center, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the program.