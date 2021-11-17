Pfizer awaits CDC advisory meeting to expand booster eligibility

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Pfizer is trying to make the COVID-19 vaccine booster available to anyone who wants it. On Friday, Nov. 17, 2021, Pfizer will meet with the CDC advisory committee in attempt to sign off on an expansion of booster eligibility.

The Biden Administration and the State of California are encouraging everyone ages 18+ to get the third booster shot.

The FDA has not approved the booster but is being heavily advocated for by national and state administrations. The FDA would need to weigh in on the situation as well before the expansion can be approved.

