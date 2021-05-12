Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine authorized for kids and teens ages 12-15

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Food and Drug Administration has announced that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and provides robust protection for younger teens.

More than 2,000 U.S. volunteers aged 12 to 15 participated in the trials.

The FDA added that no cases of COVID-19 appeared in the group of fully vaccinated adolescents, while 16 did test positive among the group of kids given placebo shots.

Interestingly, researchers found that the kids aged 12-15 developed higher levels of antibodies than adults, according to earlier studies.

Horizon Clinical Research Director Dr. Mona Hacker weighed in with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries, saying that she believed the vaccines to be safe based off the data.

When asked about vaccinations for children younger than 12, Dr. Hacker responded that the trials have begun, but that it might be a while longer before that vaccine is approved.