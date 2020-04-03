PGA considering Torrey Pines to host reschedule of 2020 U.S. Open

After much deliberation during the COVID-19 crisis, the PGA is close to announcing a new schedule that would see at least three major championships.

It would include the Masters in November, and the Ryder Cup contested this year.

But, due to the fact that the Masters would be so late in the year, they are looking at West coast options which includes Torrey Pines (the host of the U.S. Open in ’21) and Pebble Beach (the host of the U.S. Open in ’19). Conversations are underway with many alternate venues and did not rule out a move west.

As far as when we would find out, according to Golfweek Craig Annis said, “We have been working with our broadcast partner Fox Sports, the PGA Tour, and other golf organizations to determine what a viable postponement date could be should we need to make that decision. We are currently considering a number of options and expect to be in a position to announce a decision by next week.”

