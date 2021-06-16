PGA Putting Coach Derek Uyeda says the 2021 US Open greens are ‘diabolical’





LA JOLLA (KUSI) – The first round of the U.S. Open starts Thursday, and the best golfers in the world have been preparing all week.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner spoke with PGA Putting Coach, Derek Uyeda, about how he is getting his players ready for what he calls “diabolical” greens.

Uyeda teaches many local PGA players including Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson, Emilliano Grillo, Charley Hoffman, Max Homa and is the Lead Golf Instructor at The Grand Del Mar.

Uyeda has been on the Torrey Pines property since last Monday, working with his students to make sure they know all the subtle nuances the course has, but says all his players are ready.

And for all the golf beginners, Uyeda says the most important thing for you to learn is green reading.