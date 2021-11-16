PGA TOUR champ Xander Schauffele to play at Wishbone Brawl Charity Tournament





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gold medalist and PGA TOUR champ, Xander Schauffele, will be coming back to his hometown this weekend to play in a charity tournament raising money for junior players.

The tournament is called the Wishbone Brawl Charity Tournament and will take place Saturday at Goat Hill Park in Oceanside.

John Ashworth, Caretaker of Goat Hill Park, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the event, taking place on Nov. 20.

Gates open for the event at 9:30 a.m. and the match will begin at 11 a.m.

For more information visit linksoul.com/pages/wishbone