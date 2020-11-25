PGA Tour’s Jason Day on mission to help others diagnosed with lung cancer

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One of the top golfers to watch in coming seasons is also on a mission to help others, like his mom, who battled lung cancer.

Jason Day joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss how he is helping to educate others about getting their complete diagnosis when it comes to cancer.

Jason’s mother, Dening continues to live with lung cancer, a testament to her son’s efforts to advocate on her behalf and not give up once they learned of the diagnosis. Jason, along with his mother’s health care providers, helps his mom complete her treatment plan which, during the pandemic, is more important than ever.

Day and his mom’s experience reinforce how important it is to have an advocate by your side, and to ask about all options, including a biomarker test to help determine the appropriate treatment options.

The former No. 1 golfer in the world is part of an ongoing initiative called the Complete Your Diagnosis campaign, encouraging patients newly diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer to ensure they receive a complete diagnosis, inclusive of biomarker testing, to ensure they receive treatment options that are right for them.