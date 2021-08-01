PG&E could face criminal charges over deadly California fire

FILE – In this Sept. 28. 2020, file photo, a California Highway Patrol officer watches flames visible from the Zogg Fire near Igo, Calif. Pacific Gas & Electric will face criminal charges because its equipment sparked the wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes, a Northern California prosecutor announced Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)

Prosecutors say they will file criminal charges against Pacific Gas & Electric over its role in a Northern California wildfire last year that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes.

Shasta County’s district attorney contended Thursday that the nation’s largest utility is “criminally liable” for the Zogg Fire.

Investigators say a pine tree tagged for removal hit a PG&E transmission line, sparking the blaze.

PG&E already struggled through bankruptcy and pleaded guilty to manslaughter for its role in a series of deadly wildfires, including a 2018 fire that killed 85 people.

The utility also says its equipment may have sparked the current Dixie Fire threatening about 10,700 homes.

