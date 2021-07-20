PG&E says its equipment possibly linked to big wildfire

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric says its equipment may have been involved in the start of a fire burning in the Sierra Nevada that is threatening hundreds of homes.

PG&E said in a report to the California Public Utilities Commission that a repairman responding to a circuit outage on July 13 spotted blown fuses in a conductor atop a pole, a tree leaning into the conductor and fire at the base of the tree.

The blaze is burning northeast of the town of Paradise, where a 2018 fire that was started by PG&E equipment killed 85 people.