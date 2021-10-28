Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly asks FDA to approve new Alzheimer’s drug

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly has started the application process for an experimental Alzheimer’s drug to be approved in the U.S.

Regional Leader of the Alzheimer’s Association California Southland, Meg Barron, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss how the drug may be able to treat the disease by slowing down the progression of Alzheimer’s.

The build-up of the beta-amyloid protein in the brain is the hallmark sign of Alzheimer’s.

The new drug removes the build-up of this protein from the brain, bringing it back down to normal levels, Barron explained.

Testing is currently being done to identify any possible side effects from the drug.