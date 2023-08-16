Phatties Bake Shop repeatedly robbed by violent homeless people

POINT LOMA (KUSI) – A local bakery owner has been forced to lock her doors during normal business hours after repeatedly being robber by homeless people.

One of the recent robbers was captured on surveillance footage carrying a crowbar and stealing whatever he wished.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with the co-owner of Phatties Bakery, Susan Madurai, who explained that the criminals started stealing water bottles and pastries so they kind of looked the other way, telling their employees to “let it go.”

Madurai went on to say that philosophy changed when they began bringing weapons into the store, in broad daylight. Continuing to say allowing these criminals to roam the streets, causing fear and frightening people is very frustrating.