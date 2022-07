Phil Pressel discusses his experiences swimming in the Transplant Games

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 100,000 people in the United States are in need of a life-saving organ.

There is such a huge need for living donors, and that’s why San Diego is hosting this year’s “Transplant Games.”

It’s a sporting event for people who have received an organ or donated one.

Phil Pressel, Transplant Games Swimmer, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Evening San Diego” to tell us his inspirational story.