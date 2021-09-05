Philip Rivers works with San Diego church to bring relief to Hurricane Ida victims

ALABAMA (KUSI) – Former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers was an active member of his church, the Church of Nativity, while he lived in San Diego.

Now, he is working with his former church to help Hurricane Ida victims.

Rivers joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez and Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss what the Church of Nativity is doing for those rebuilding from the devastation of Hurricane Ida.

The Church of Nativity is hosting a donations drive Sunday until 6 p.m. for Hurricane Ida victims.

The donations drive is trying to fill an 18-wheel truck with supplies for hurricane victims.

The Church of Nativity is located at 6309 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe.