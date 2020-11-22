Phil’s BBQ San Marcos location to close down

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego barbecue staple is permanently closing the doors to one of its locations after 10 years in business.

The San Marcos location stopped operations back in March and now the owner, Phil Pace, has decided it will remain closed

Pace released a statement that said, “To our loyal fans, It is with a heavy heart that I must share the news with you that my team and I have made the decision to permanently close Phil’s BBQ of San Marcos. While our initial intent was to weather the storm as we navigated the crisis, the latest mandates coupled with the fact that our lease was at the end of its term made it feel like the prudent thing to do is to step away and look for other opportunities in the North County area. We had 10 great years in San Marcos and are incredibly fond of the community. This location has always had its challenges, especially with the difficult parking lot. Navigating through the drive-thru lines of the neighboring businesses made it incredibly frustrating for our fans and impeded the path to our location. It saddens me to step away, but I take great pride in the fact that we have retained almost all of the employees from San Marcos and have them working in our other locations. My employees have always been my number one priority, and I am thrilled to be able to keep them employed, especially during these trying times. We thank all of our loyal fans for their continued support, and we hope you will visit one of our other locations – Rancho Bernardo, Temecula, Point Loma, or Santee – very soon. Stay safe and we will see you all soon. All my best, Phil Pace Owner Phil’s BBQ, Inc.”