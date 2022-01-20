Photojournalist killed in Tijuana; concern for the safety of journalists grows





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A prominent photojournalist in Tijuana who covered crime, drug cartels, and security issues in the city was killed on Jan. 17.

Mexican police said Margarito Martínez Esquivel is the second journalist to be killed in Mexico this year.

He was shot several times outside his home as he left for work.

The Human Rights Commission of Baja California asked for an expedited investigation into the case, amid an increase in violence against reporters in the country.

A spokesperson for the commission released a statement which read, “any attack on journalists constitutes an attack on freedom of expression and the right of society to be informed.”

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the concern for the safety of journalists.