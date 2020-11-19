Photos emerge of mask-less Gavin Newsom breaking his rules for private gatherings

NAPA (KUSI) – FOX 11 Los Angeles has obtained photos of Gavin Newsom at the party he attended last week.

Newsom and his wife are photographed dining with several big time health lobbyists at a dinner for twelve at the posh French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley.

.@BillFoxLA has obtained photos of Governor @GavinNewsom breaking his own rules for private gatherings while attending a birthday party in Napa. More info: https://t.co/LSXxD21sEd https://t.co/WA8EKldPKH — KUSI News (@KUSINews) November 18, 2020

The State of California recently released mandatory guidelines for private gatherings to help stop the spread of coronavirus, but Newsom is now pictured breaking multiple of his own guidelines.

California even suggested you put your mask on in-between bites of food while at the table. Newsom and his friends were not following this suggestion.

Photos show that nobody was wearing masks, and the group of 12 was clearly exceeding the three household limit on private gatherings. Reports say the group was so loud that restaurant staff had to shut the glass sliding door to their private area.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is the most recent high-profile Democrat to be documented breaking the very coronavirus safety regulations they preach on us. Speaker Pelosi was caught getting her hair done without a mask, and Senator Dianne Feinstein was photographed walking through an airport without wearing a mask.

Below is a tweet from the Office of the Governor of California suggesting people put their masks on in between bites while dining out. The tweets advises Californians to “do your part to keep those around you healthy.”

Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend? Don't forget to keep your mask on in between bites. Do your part to keep those around you healthy. #SlowtheSpreadhttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/Y4fcDO5Zke — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) October 3, 2020

RELATED STORY: California releases crazy mandatory guidance for private gatherings this Holiday season

EARLIER STORY: Governor Newsom personally defies state’s private gathering orders to attend party