PHOTOS: Prep football takes over SDSU for passing tournament
Two weekends of incredible action, fantastic finishes, and offers from the hometown team. Nothing finer than June in prep football – especially on the campus of SDSU, where the Aztecs hosted two passing tournaments that involved dozens of local teams.
You can see the games on our PPR website, and on social media like Twitter and Instagram. Below are photos of some of the teams:
LINCOLN
HELIX
MISSION HILLS
CATHEDRAL
MATER DEI
MIRA MESA
ST. AUGUSTINE
MT. MIGUEL
LA COSTA CANYON