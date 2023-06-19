PHOTOS: Prep football takes over SDSU for passing tournament

Two weekends of incredible action, fantastic finishes, and offers from the hometown team. Nothing finer than June in prep football – especially on the campus of SDSU, where the Aztecs hosted two passing tournaments that involved dozens of local teams.

You can see the games on our PPR website, and on social media like Twitter and Instagram. Below are photos of some of the teams:

LINCOLN

HELIX

MISSION HILLS

CATHEDRAL

MATER DEI

MIRA MESA

ST. AUGUSTINE

MT. MIGUEL

LA COSTA CANYON