Physician for San Diego Unified School District on plans to reopen schools

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District officials announced Monday they were making preparations to get children back in schools, but were looking at a timeline of “months, not weeks,” before that could become a reality.

The district will adopt strict new standards to protect students, staff and the community from the spread of COVID-19 when schools convene in person again, District Superintendent Cindy Marten said during a news conference Monday. The measures are being adopted and developed in consultation with experts from UCSD.

In the meantime, the district will begin classes remotely this month.

Faculty of UCSD Pediatrics, Physician for San Diego Unified School District, Dr. Howard Taras, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his role in reopening San Diego schools.