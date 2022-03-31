Pianist hopes to bring deeper awareness of Ukrainian culture through music at Mesa College event

SAN DIEGO MESA COLLEGE (KUSI) – Pianist and author Dr. Taras Filenko and San Diego Mesa College professor Dr. Inna Glaz Kanevsky will present a lecture and piano performance that examines Ukrainian national identity through music.

Dr. Filenko himself joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the event.

Ukrainian culture is under serious threat, says Dr. Filenko, and is a continuation of a historical cycle of suppression and resilience.

The event takes place on March 31 at 6 p.m. at San Diego Mesa College in Event Auditorium Room G101 located on 7250 Mesa College Drive.

The event is free to the public and donations are accepted to benefit Ukrainian relief.