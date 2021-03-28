Pick up Slick, the sprightly boxer and terrier blend





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Meet Slick, the two-month-old boxer/terrier blend.

He is male-neutered, currently 4.94 pounds but will grow to 20-30 pounds.

Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only.

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.

Holly Mendell from Helen Woodward Adopt A Pet brought little Slick to KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.