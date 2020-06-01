Pilot Killed, Passenger Burned in Small Plane Crash in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER (KUSI) – A fiery single-engine plane crashed in a Valley Center neighborhood Sunday evening, killing the pilot and leaving a juvenile passenger with severe burn injuries, authorities said.

The plane crashed around 6 p.m. near 30642 Palomar Vista Drive in the northeastern San Diego County community, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The pilot’s identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There were no immediate details on the exact age or gender of the passenger, who was reportedly conscious when transported to a hospital.