Pilot makes safe emergency landing of light plane next to I-5 in San Onofre

SAN ONOFRE (KUSI) – A private pilot in a light airplane made a safe emergency landing alongside Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton Monday.

The aircraft touched down alongside the western edge of the freeway near Basilone Road in the San Onofre area about 12:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. No property damage or injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear what forced the plane down.

The errant aircraft left the far right-hand southbound lane of the interstate blocked and traffic heavily congested in the area in the early afternoon, the CHP reported.