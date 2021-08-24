Pilot of light plane makes emergency landing on I-5 near Del Mar

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The pilot of a light airplane made an apparently non- injury emergency landing Tuesday on Interstate 5 near the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The aircraft touched down on the southbound side of the freeway south of Via de la Valle shortly after noon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two occupants of the plane appeared to be unhurt, and no other injuries were immediately reported, the CHP said.

Authorities shut down the southbound side of the freeway due to the emergency.

It was not immediately clear what forced the emergency landing just east of Del Mar city limits.