Pine Valley Camp Christmas offers spectacular yuletide fun for the whole family





PINE VALLEY (KUSI) – Pine Valley Camp Christmas features lights, live entertainment, hay rides, tasty food and more for the whole family this Christmas season.

Owner Randy Rebold joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the festivities.

Thousands of computerized lights, outdoor water shows, laser tag, face painting, crafts and even a talking Christmas tree await those who visit the camp, Rebold explained.

The Camp Christmas event features what is most likely San Diego’s largest nativity scene, Rebold noted.

Snacks and coffee will be available to sustain visitors for the fun.

The event will take place from now until Dec. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. at 8668 Pine Creek Rd.

Kids 4-years-old and under enter free.

Visit www.pinevalleycampchristmas.com for more information.