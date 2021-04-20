Pipe Hitter Foundation expands to podcast series





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pipe Hitter Foundation is an organization that supports service members, first responders, and their families.

The foundation provides emergency relief grants and legal support to these service members and their families.

They have also partnered with like-minded organizations like Wreaths Across America and The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project.

Their work has also mobilized a network of supporters across American looking out for the well being of service members, first responders and their families.

The Pipe Hitter Podcast highlights people and cases that the foundation showcases, telling their stories in detail.

