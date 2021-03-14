Pisces the blue heeler blend melts the hearts of many

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Pisces are said to be smart, creative, and feel emotions deeply.

This pup lives up to her name.

Pisces is a two-month old Australian cattle dog/blue heeler blend, female-spayed, nine pounds, but will work her way up to 35-45 pounds — and looking for her fur-ever home.

She’s energetic, loves to play and go on walks.

Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Taysia Shaffer from Helen Woodward Adopt A Pet brought Pisces to KUSI Studios and told viewers all about the pup.

Center Information:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. by appointment only.

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org

Orphaned Object Spring Season Sale at the Animal Center is selling discounted items, open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.