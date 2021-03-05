Pittsburgh Penguins caught photoshopping masks onto fans

Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Penguins were the target of criticism after their official Twitter account posted a photo of their fans.

The problem being, the team photoshopped masks onto the fans who weren’t wearing them, or wearing them incorrectly before posting.

The team allows just under 3,000 to attend their indoor games in-person, a similar number to other NHL franchises around the country.

This was the Penguins’ first home game in front of fans since the pandemic began.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf recently raised capacity at indoor venues to 15%.

We just had to say this again… Thanks for the continued support, Penguins fans. We can't wait to see you tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/f3KGjhHWR0 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 4, 2021

The New York Post reported, “the team acknowledged that a social media staffer sent out the “altered” photo and has since been reprimanded. The teams statement read, “We are excited to have our fans back to PPG Paints Arena, and following the advice of medical professionals, we are taking all precautions to enforce the use of masks to keep our fans safe…We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy, and our arena staff having roving teams to enforce during home games.”