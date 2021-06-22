Pizza shop to hold fundraiser for young people facing life-threatening illnesses

NEWPORT BEACH (KUSI) – Living The Dream Foundation seeks to provide rich and rewarding experiences for children and young adults facing life-threatening illnesses and promote the powerful message of “Living The Dream” each day, despite their affliction.

These experiences range from meet n’ greets with their heroes, VIP access to concerts and special events, hospital visits, surprise gifts, and more.

Vic Fuentes, CEO of Living The Dream Foundation, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the organization’s fundraiser.

Living The Dream Foundation is coordinating with Mountain Mike’s Pizza on July 14 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to hold a fundraiser, which donates a portion of sales to the Living The Dream Foundation.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza is located at 3089 Clairemont Drive.