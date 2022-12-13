Placement of SVP in Borrego Springs pending home school appellate decision

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Another hearing regarding the placement of sexually violent predator Douglas Badger was set for Dec. 13.

At the last hearing, San Diego Judge Theodore Weathers decided to pause the placement of 80-year-old Douglas Badger due to a similar situation playing out in Northern California.

In Santa Cruz County, a woman has opened a home school across the street from another proposed SVP placement.

State law prohibits SVP’s from being placed within a quarter mile of a school.

Badger’s proposed placement in a Borrego Springs home is also across the street from a home school.

Judge Weathers says no decision should be made about Badger’s placement until the appeals court makes a ruling on home schools.