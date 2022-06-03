One pilot killed, one pilot injured in plane crash in Oceanside





OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Two employees of a northern San Diego County recreational skydiving operation were injured Friday, one fatally, when the company plane they were in crashed in a field near Oceanside Municipal Airport.

The single-engine Cessna 208B Caravan went down about 2 p.m. just east of Bob Maxwell Memorial Field as the pilot was trying to land at the airfield near state Route 76, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Paramedics took the man and woman who had been aboard the GoJump Oceanside aircraft to a hospital, where the latter was pronounced dead, Oceanside Fire Department Battalion Chief Justin Klopfenstein said. The male patient’s condition was unavailable in the late afternoon.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. The FAA will investigate the accident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.