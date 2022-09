Plane crashes onto sand of San Diego Bay during high winds





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At 1:17 p.m. the afternoon of Sept. 9 a Lear 35 jet crashed into the sand bank of San Diego Bay.

The plane appears to have come off the runway onto the bank of the Naval Station on North Island.

The two passengers were both taken to the hospital as a precaution but did not appear to have suffered major injuries.