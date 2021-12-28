Small jet plane plunges into neighborhood near El Cajon during storm

This is a developing story. KUSI News will continue to update viewers and readers as information comes.

EL CAJON (KUSI) – A small jet plane crashed and disintegrated into the neighborhood of an unincorporated area of El Cajon, sending plumes of smoke into the glow of a fiery sky during Monday night’s storm, according to California Highway Patrol and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Reports on the crash were made to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department at 7:14 p.m. near Pepper Drive and Bevin Lane in Bostonia.

The plane was flying from John Wayne Airport in Orange County to Gillespie Field in El Cajon, according to Flight Aware.

No reports of injuries or fatalities has been reported yet.

The sheriff’s department asked that people avoid the areas near Pepper Drive from Mollison Avenue east to Pepper Hill Drive.

Firefighters rushed to the scene, spraying aircraft debris with water and putting out the fire at about 9 p.m., the sheriff’s department wrote in a Tweet.

Flying debris took down power lines in the area, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Over 2,500 customers were out of power in the area, affecting areas of Lakeside, Bostonia and Granite Hills, according to SDG&E’s outage map, but power was restored to most of the customers before 10 p.m.

As of 10:05 p.m., over 300 customers were still out of power, with an expected restoration of 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The plane has been identified as a Learjet 35 (tail number N880z).

The owner of the plane is Med Jet LLC, an air ambulance company, according to Flight Aware, though it is not yet known who was piloting the plane, or if there were any passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, the sheriff’s department wrote in a tweet.