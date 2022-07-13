Plans for Border wall construction continues at Friendship Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Debate over how to operate historical “Friendship Park” dates back decades.

The portion of the wall is the talk of the town is here at the most Southern tip of the US where Imperial Beach borders Tijuana.

It’s served as a space for people on both sides of the border to meet, established under the Nixon Administration.

Activists say construction plans will put a halt to any binational relations, but a former border patrol chief says design plans include gates for public use.