Plastic surgery industry sees uptick in patients during pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More people got plastic surgery during the pandemic.

Why is that?

Prime Plastic Surgery’s Plastic Surgeon Dr. Robert Singer joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries so answer that question.

Among several reasons Dr. Singer cited, one was that people found themselves observing their own bodies more on Zoom, eliciting desires for changes that plastic surgeries could complete.