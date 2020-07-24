Play It Again Sports breaks sale-records on first day reopened after riots

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Play It Again Sports in La Mesa is back open for business after riots destroyed much of the store in May. On an average day they would sell $3,000-$4,000 in inventory. Thursday’s total neared $50,000.

“I was expecting a crowd but I wasn’t expecting that kind of a crowd,” said Dan Buxton, the owner of Play It Again Sports. “We are just so happy people have taken us in and made us feel welcome while going above and beyond to help us rebuild.”

After months of rebuilding inventory thanks to local businesses stepping up and hosting used-sporting good drives, they welcomed customers once again. Some of who waited three hours just to get inside.

“It feels good we are supporting local businesses and getting the things we need,” said La Mesa native Manny Ruiz. “They have been so resilient. It shows that no matter what happens, we can overcome.”

The road to recovery for this store has been filled with community support from even the morning after the store was destroyed. Turning something devastating into a unifying message.

“This community is so amazing, we came down the next morning and said we need to be involved,” Andrea Sofa said. “We brought the kids, we helped repaint and rebuild it was amazing. This community is incredible.”

Buxton calls it a team effort from a town that was rooting for his business to recover.

“I just want them to know how much we appreciate it. There is so many we could never name them all,” Buxton said. “We want them to know how much of a difference it’s made, all of the sacrifices they made on our behalf. We’re just thankful.”

Due to social distancing, only 15 people are allowed into the store at a time. Buxton says they will continue to adhere to protocol but they encouraged everyone that online shopping should be back up and running by August.