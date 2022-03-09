PLNU Men’s basketball preps for appearance in D2 NCAA tournament

Point Loma Nazarene has seen a lot of recent success with their basketball program.

The most notable as of late, the 2019 team who went all the way to the D2 championship game where they came up just short.

The team has continued building through the years and might finally have the secret recipe to make the same run but with a different result this time around.

Their first game is March 11 at 7:30 p.m. in San Bernardino against Azusa Pacific.