Podcaster looking to tell the stories of everyday heroes in magazine





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The podcast came first, then the magazine.

Brett Davis, Publisher and Podcaster of IQ Podcasts — The Magazine, joined KUSI to discuss his new digital and print magazine.

IQ Podcast — The Magazine is looking for everyday heroes to feature in the next issue of the magazine.

If you know any notable teachers, local businesses, entrepreneurs, or just general good human beings, direct them towards Davis at IQ Podcasts.

The magazine’s objectives are to help support and advertise for businesses that need help, and honor the human spirit and celebrate each other with positive stories about overcoming life’s challenges, while also bridging differences.

The team at IQ Podcasts has partnered with Attorney King, Cody Martinez from Syucan and Indian Motorcycle of San Diego, and even created The San Diego Teachers Academia Awards which will take place on April 16.

IQ Podcast — The Magazine’s third issue will be released in Spring.