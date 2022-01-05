Point in Time homeless count is scheduled for Jan. 22

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many older adults become homeless because they lack an economic safety net. They suffer catastrophic events with dire financial consequences and may take actions that compromise their health and safety to make ends meet.

It is essential that we know how many seniors in San Diego are homeless! The last estimate found that one in four homeless San Diegans is over 55 years old.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Paul Downey, about 2022’s Point in Time homeless count.