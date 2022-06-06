Point Loma High School students and staff celebrate completion of campus transformation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified representatives will join Point Loma High School Principal Kelly Lowry, staff, students, and alumni in celebrating the school’s newly completed site modernization, which transformed the campus with a new classroom building and library/media center along Chatsworth Boulevard.

The celebration comes one week before the school will hold the first graduation ceremony on campus since the pandemic began.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was out on “Good Morning San Diego” getting some details about the celebration.