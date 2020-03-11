Point Loma Nazarene University to move all classes online due to coronavirus





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Point Loma Nazarene University has decided to begin transitioning all classes to virtual instruction as a precaution to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, the university announced Wednesday.

PLNU has canceled classes the week of March 16-20 and has instructed faculty to use that week to prepare for the transition to online learning beginning on March 23.

By March 23, all lecture courses will be conducted using fully online or distributed modalities, with a few exceptions.

The university also said they are limiting campus events and access to campus from outside groups. PLNU is canceling or postponing non-essential events with an expected attendance of 100 or more through April 13. This includes chapel services.

There are no current cases of coronavirus, known as COVID-19, at the university.

The campus remains open, with business and academic services continuing.

Below is the email PLNU officials sent to students and faculty: