Point Loma Nazarene University’s Annual Cider Celebration

POINT LOMA (KUSI) – Point Loma Nazarene University’s annual Cider Celebration will occur December 4-6th at 7:30 p.m.

The 40-minute show will feature the PLNU Concert Choir, Extol, and various Special Acts that will put you in the Christmas Spirit. There will be a special appearance of Santa Claus.

For tickets go to Point Loma.edu at find the events page or go click on https://www.pointloma.edu/events/cider-celebration-someday-christmas