Point Loma residents protest palm tree removal at Newport Ave.





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Residents in Point Loma joined together to stop the city from cutting the iconic palm trees in Newport Ave.

Dozens of trees in the San Diego neighborhood have been deemed as a “hazard” to aircrafts during foggy weather. But residents say they had little warning before the buzzsaws showed up. KUSI’s Dan Plante has that report.