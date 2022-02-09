Police and family search for missing 28-year-old Oceanside woman





OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Police, family, and friends have called on the public’s help locating missing Oceanside woman Sara Celeste Otero, 28, who is at-risk and was last seen on Jan. 28.

An “at risk” missing person means she could be a victim of a crime or in need of medical help.

She is 5’6”, 130 lbs, white, has blue eyes and long brown hair.

Otero wears glasses, was last seen wearing a green military-style jacket, and bronze leggings.

She also has a tattoo on her right shoulder and upper arm of snakes and a flower.

Officers have said that she was last seen in the 1200 block of Alderney Court in Oceanside.

Otero drives a charcoal gray Subaru Outback with the California license plate number 7GAB955.

She would frequent beaches and state parks such as Joshua Tree National Park and has been known to camp in her vehicle.

If you have information to help safely locate Otero, please call 911 or contact your local police.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live from Oceanside with more details.

MISSING OCEANSIDE WOMAN: Sara “Celeste” Otero hasn’t been seen or heard from in 10 days. She’s an avid traveler but we’re told this is out of character. She may be traveling in a gray Subaru Outback with California license plate 7GAB95. Call @OceansidePD with any information. pic.twitter.com/9FDrztYYzT — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) February 9, 2022