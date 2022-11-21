Police and Fire Departments in National City host turkey giveaway





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The National City Police Department hosted a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway the morning of Nov. 21.

The Police Dept. partnered with the National City Clergy Association, Costco, Chic-fil-a, and the National City Police and Fire Foundation to provide Thanksgiving dinners to over four-dozen families in national City.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the event to showcase how these orgs and departments supported the community during the holiday season.