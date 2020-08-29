Police appear to pepper spray protesters; nine arrested at San Diego protest

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At least nine protesters have been arrested, some accused of physically attacking officers, during demonstrations in San Diego against police brutality and the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Officers appeared to pepper spray a small group of protesters with the group Peaceful Protest San Diego during the Friday demonstration outside the San Diego Police Department’s headquarters.

The group had encouraged supporters on Instagram to come out at 5 p.m. and “stand up and fight back” in “solidarity with Kenosha.”

In video from the scene, officers appear to pepper spray a small group of protesters.

The video also appears to show a protester raise his hands in front of officers shortly after the group was pepper sprayed, then multiple officers chase him, tackle him and detain him.

The demonstration moved from the headquarters toward downtown, and police claim a person “sprayed a chemical irritant spray at a line of officers.”

Four people were arrested, the department reported.

One for alleged “battery on an officer and resisting arrest with violence.” The other three were arrested for alleged resisting and obstructing officers, the department said.

Two others were arrested later in the evening for allegedly pointing lasers at officers, the department said.

About 9:30 p.m., the department said a member of the group allegedly “punched an officer (and) was being arrested when two other members of the group attempted to intervene.”

One person was accused of kicking an officer and the other interfered with the arrest. All three were taken into custody, police said.

The department announced at 10:30 p.m. Friday that protesters had left the area and “the event for the most part has concluded.”

The protest prompted authorities to shut down Broadway and E Street between 14th and 15th streets, on the north and south sides of the headquarters, a police sergeant said.