Police are investigating a shooting in Coronado

CORONADO (KUSI) – Police are investigating a shooting on Orange Avenue near 10th Street in Coronado.

The suspects remain at large. They are described as 1) Hispanic male adult, heavy build, last seen wearing blue sweatshirt and baggy pants 2) Hispanic male adult, last seen removing his clothes.

No vehicle description at this time.

Call Coronado Police if you have any information. Please avoid the area.

SR-75, City of Coronado. Police Activity in the area of 10th St. and Orange Ave. Please avoid the area. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) May 5, 2020

This is a developing story.